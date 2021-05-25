Erica Mena, who is pregnant with her second child, shares 15-month-old daughter Safire with Safaree Samuels

Love & Hip Hop's Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels Divorcing After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage: Reports

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are calling it quits after a year and a half of marriage.

Mena, 33, filed for divorce from Samuels, 39, on Friday in Georgia's Fayette County Superior Court, TMZ, PageSix, and Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday.

The Love & Hip Hop stars secretly got married in October 2019, and share a 15-month-old daughter together, Safire. Mena is also pregnant with their second child together, an announcement she and Samuels made just earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Mena says her marriage to Samuel is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation."

She is asking for joint legal custody and final decision-making authority, Entertainment Tonight reports, and requests physical custody of Safire on a temporary and permanent basis "with the parties having parenting time as determined in the minor children's best interests."

In addition, Mena asks Samuels to pay her legal fees, child support, and for sole use of their home in Georgia, TMZ reports.

A rep for Mena did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and a rep for Samuels could not immediately be identified.

On May 3, Mena and Samuels announced they were expecting their second child together.

"Safire got a new sibling 😇😇" Samuels wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "New baby who dis?? 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #2under2 time to get neutered 🤣🤣 now I need a chef and a nanny 😂😂"

"Get ready!!!! Any day now ❤️," Mena wrote in a comment on the post, PEOPLE previously reported.

At the time, Mena shared a post on her own Instagram account, writing, "More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway." That post also appears to have since been deleted.

On Tuesday, Mena shared a photo of herself wearing a bodycon jumpsuit as she cradled her baby bump, writing in the caption, "When I was seven months 🥰🧿"