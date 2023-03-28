'Love & Hip Hop' 's Brittney Taylor Speaks Out After Bat Attack Allegations, Bloody Photo from Kids' Father

Love & Hip Hop: New York's Brittney Taylor has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her children's father with a bat, according to TMZ.

PEOPLE confirmed a police report was filed by Afeez Akande against Taylor, 33 — with whom he shares two children — on March 20. According to the report, Akande, 29, called 911 after Taylor "approached him with a baseball bat and hit him in the head causing a laceration. The female then fled the location in an unknown direction."

TMZ reported that Taylor — who shares a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old with Akande — has been charged with "two counts of assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon."

PEOPLE has reached out to Taylor, who seemingly responded to the allegations on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing: "It's bad enough I'm a single mom and I do everything by myself! Now he wants to 'stop my bag' and paint me out to [be] the bad guy. Why do that to the only person who provides for your seed. SMFH ... This is sad."

In another Story, she continued, "This is sick and sad. SMH I just wanna be left alone. I'm working on myself and doing what I have to do for me. But these people just consistently keep bothering me."

She added in a third Story: "It's my fault for not starting a paper trail. I should've been called the cops. And every time the neighbors called the cops I told them I was okay. SMH. I'm just so traumatized."

In a fourth Story, she concluded, "Him and his new supply's whole focus in life is to fxck up mine. But baby God is goooood! They been sending the story to every blog for weeks tryna get a post. That's pitiful. Now you gotta deal the real truth being put out. Let's see how well that works out for ya! I'm done with it for now. I'm have to go to a real mom. Thank God I'm free."

Before Taylor's response, Akande shared photos of himself after the alleged assault — though he did not name Taylor as the perpetrator. One photo showed a giant gash on Akande's eyebrow and blood dripping down his face. Another showed the pavement beneath him splattered with blood.

The gory pictures were accompanied by a caption that read, "Domestic violence against men is real and should be taken seriously. I've been bullied way too long. This is one instance of what happened when I flew to NYC to see my kids… Never again 🙃"

This isn't the first time Taylor has faced legal trouble following an alleged assault. In June 2019, Taylor received a restraining order from a New York woman. The woman alleged that Taylor threw her cell phone at her and scratched her, TMZ reported at the time.