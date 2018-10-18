Love After Lockup Sneak Peek: 6 Couples Reunite After Their Soulmate Is Released from Prison

Six couples are about to unlock their love, but can it stand the test of time — and reality TV?

In December, WE tv’s Love After Lockup will return for season 2, following six couples from across the United States who are reunited with their formerly imprisoned loved ones for the first time after years of supervised visits.

“Their soulmate is an inmate,” the new trailer, exclusive to PEOPLE, tells viewers. “Their fiancés are about to walk free. But can their love survive on the outside?”

The couples are enthused, “excited” and “nervous” to see their fiancés away from prison bars — but that doesn’t mean they’re free from problems.

Meet season 2’s six couples:

Clint and Tracie

Clint wasn’t having much luck finding his one true soulmate until he tried the website Meet-An-Inmate.com and found Tracie, who was serving time for fraudulent checks and a parole violation. Immediately infatuated by her, he wooed her into a relationship. The two have never met in person, and Clint is eager to marry her as soon as she is released.

Marcelino and Brittany

After a devastating breakup, Marcelino wrote to Brittany on Meet-An-Inmate.com, which led to an undeniable connection. After a couple of prison visits, he fell deeply in love with the 27-year-old, who has spent almost a decade behind bars for several crimes. Although the two have never spent a day with each other on the outside, they plan to marry as soon as she is released.

Angela and Tony

Last season, we met Angela, who fell for Tony because he was “hot and young.” Months ago, Angela was left waiting at the bus depot when Tony was not released as expected. This season, Tony finally gets released and is planning on running into Angela’s open arms … but Tony may have some competition, as someone on the outside has eyes for his “old lady.”

Megan and Michael

Megan, a home health provider in Fort Worth, Texas, has been saving herself for “THE ONE” — someone who really cares and treats her right. Enter Michael, who has been in the system for most of his life and is currently serving two years for a parole violation. After a special proposal during one of their prison visits, Megan is in full wedding planning mode; however, Michael has a secret that may change her vow to marry him.

Scott and Lizzie

Last season, everyone was left with the question: is Scott just another one of Lizzie’s tricks or is this love real? This season, Lizzie is released, and at last the couple have a chance to be alone together. However, that may be short lived, as Lizzie plans on reuniting with her daughter she has only seen once in the last decade. Will this be the family that both Scott and Lizzie need to solidify their relationship?

Caitlin and Matt

Despite having only spent about 30 hours together within the confines of a prison visiting room, Caitlin is convinced Matt is her destiny. The two have big plans of getting married, having babies, finding a home and starting a life together. However, they have no idea what it is like to be together on the outside — including being intimate. Will the love between these two grow stronger as they spend time together, or will they realize that the bars in between them made their love and connection more exciting than it really is?

Season 2 of Love After Lockup premieres Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.