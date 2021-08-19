Love After Lockup Star Tracie Wagaman Died of Meth Toxicity 1 Week After Welcoming Baby: Coroner

Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman's cause of death has been confirmed by authorities.

According to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, the 41-year-old died of methamphetamine toxicity on July 1, PEOPLE can confirm.

Other significant condition that the coroner noted in their autopsy report was atherosclerotic heart disease, a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office tells PEOPLE.

Her manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

Wagaman died just one week after welcoming her second child, a baby girl.

The reality star announced the birth on June 25 during an Instagram Livestream with friend and former manager Lily Red, whom she spoke to just hours after undergoing a C-section at the hospital.

"We're both healthy. We're both happy," Wagaman said at the time. "I had surgery so I have to stay here for three days."

In the wake of her death, Wagaman's family had set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses.

"Our family is deeply saddened with our loss. We know she had many friends and followers who were pulling for her," her older brother, Mark Wagaman, wrote in its description. "She had a heart of gold."

On July 8, Mark shared in an update on the fundraiser's webpage that a small service for his sister was been held with "a few family members and a few friends who have battled for her."

"The pain was real. The tears were real. The love was real," he wrote. "We know she is at peace now. She will be with us forever. She was loved by so many. She will be missed, loved, and never forgotten."

According to the Wagaman family, "We were able to raise enough money to cover her funeral costs. The rest will go to her children."