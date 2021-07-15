Love After Lockup: Stan Tells Lisa She Didn't Raise Her Children 'Right' During Heated Argument

Stan and Lisa are on the outs — in a big way — on this week's Love After Lockup.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode, the couple gets into a heated argument after Lisa informs Stan that her son got into some trouble. "I know that you're feeling some type of way after what I said," she says.

"That's true, but I don't know what else to tell you — 22-year-old, I thought he'd be man enough to work on his own," says Stan.

"Well, obviously I don't know. I don't know how he's feeling," Lisa admits. "I'm going to try to figure it out."

The conversation takes a tense turn when Stan curtly replies, "I think you need to go and do it then," prompting Lisa to stand up in a fury.

"F--- this," she says. "I can guarantee you, you wouldn't act like this if it was your child."

"I raised my children right. You didn't," Stan fires back.

"You're a f---ing piece of s---," Lisa says, storming out.

"You can't admit the truth, can you?" Stan says.

Love After Lockup Credit: WE tv

In separate on-camera interviews after the fight, both are fuming. "I'm not going to apologize to her, I'll tell you that right now," Stan says. "Not after what I've done for her. She doesn't one time say she wanted to be with me. All she did was talk about her kids."

"I'm not going to let him talk to me like that," Lisa insists. "I don't care about his money. It's who you are as a person, and that was f---ed up. Period. I have a few thousand [dollars] on me, so I'm going to get a hotel. If I figure it out by myself, then I'm going to be by myself."

Love After Lockup follows couples who meet their felon fiancés at their prison releases, and the journey on their road to the altar. Stan, a retired millionaire, met Lisa in 2017 on Seeking Arrangements a few years after his wife died. The two only met in person once before Lisa got locked up. After about a year and a half with her still incarcerated, they reconnected and have been together ever since.