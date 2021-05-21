Love After Lockup Supertease: Meet the Season 3 Couples Who Found Love Behind Bars

They may be locked up, but that isn't stopping them from falling in love.

On June 18, WE tv audiences will be introduced to the six new couples joining the upcoming season of Love After Lockup, which follows individuals who finally get to meet their felon fiancés in person after they are released from prison.

In the season 3 supertease, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the couples seem happily in love and eager to get married — that is, until their significant other is freed and they are finally together in the real world.

From concerned family members to lies and secrets, the couples — whose love stories started on Facebook, WriteaPrisoner.com and a pen pal website, among others — will learn whether romances that began behind bars can actually survive after lockup.

Love After Lockup Credit: WE

Meet the season 3 couples below.

Daonte and Nicolle (Newport News, VA and Troy, VA)

Daonte is known for falling fast and loving hard, but Nicolle isn't Daonte's first inmate. When Daonte first fell in love with an inmate, prior to Nicolle, he spent so much money on her that eventually, he had to move back in with his mother. Prior to prison, Nicolle lived a wild life and was known for being a party girl. Will conservative Daonte prove exciting enough for Nicolle? Will Nicolle's wild ways be more than Daonte can handle?

Rachel and Doug (Warren, MI and Kincheloe, MI)

Rachel met her new love on Write a Prisoner and after two previous prison relationships, she's convinced the third time's a charm. Rachel and Doug got married while he was in prison and have never been intimate before. Doug, who has been in and out of prison since he was 18, has an 11-year-old son whom he believes Rachel is too soft on — and plans to get the household into shape when he is released. He has never been faithful in any of his relationships but thinks things will be different with Rachel — a hard-working woman who is able to provide for him and his son.

Courtney and Josh (New Vienna, OH and Toledo, OH)

Courtney fell madly in love with inmate Josh during her time as a corrections lieutenant. Their relationship was discovered, Courtney was fired, ultimately sent to jail and is currently still on probation. However, this allowed her to pursue the relationship further, and soon after Courtney and Josh were married in prison. The couple were married by proxy and neither were present for the wedding. But did they really know what they were getting themselves into when saying "I do?"

Britney and Ray (Spring, TX and Beaumont, TX)

Britney comes from an accomplished family that has the same expectation for her future partner. However, Britney's current relationship could topple it all ... she's dating an inmate she met on Facebook. Ray had a really hard life. The death of his mother sent him spiraling into trouble. Ultimately, Ray landed in prison for selling drugs. Britney is desperate to get married and at 32, feels her chance at having a family is slipping away. Can Britney get her mother to approve, or will this couple move forward without her mother's blessing?

Anissa and Jeffrey (Manchester, TN and Oakdale, LA)

Anissa and Jeffrey met 10 years ago on a pen pal website, and after a few letters they switched to phone calls and their exclusive relationship began ... or so she thought. Anissa has put all of herself into the relationship — emotionally and financially. Jeff was supposed to be released to Anissa twice before and both times he bailed on her, making her friends wonder if Jeff is even real at all. This is Anissa's final attempt at a happily ever after with Jeff. Will this release be her third swing and a miss at love?

Stan and Lisa (St Louis, MO and Chillicothe, MO)

Stan is a retired millionaire who's full of life. After his wife died in 2012, he did what any wealthy man in his position might do: find a young attractive woman to date. Stan and Lisa met in 2017 on a dating site, Seeking Arrangements, and only met in person once before Lisa got locked up. After about a year and a half with her still incarcerated, they reconnected, and fell in love again.