Louis C.K. to Embark on Nationwide Comedy Tour Nearly 4 Years After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Louis C.K. poses in the press room during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 28, 2016

Louis C.K. poses in the press room during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 28, 2016

Almost four years after his sexual misconduct scandal, Louis C.K. is preparing for a nationwide comedy tour.

The controversial stand-up comedian announced in an email Wednesday that he will be embarking on a cross-country, multi-city tour, beginning Aug. 13 in New York and concluding in December in Boston.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello Person that you are being right now," he wrote in the email, per Deadline. "I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities."

C.K., 53, acknowledged that COVID "is still a factor around the country and world," adding that "we will see how this goes."

"Our intention is to do every show we can do. We will comply with the local governments of each city in terms of health standards and practices. Like everyone else, we will just do our best under the circumstances," he continued. "I'm really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories."

The full list of dates for the five-month tour are posted on his website.

Louis C.K. attends 10th Annual Stand Up For Heroes - Show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. Louis C.K. | Credit: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

In November 2017, the New York Times published a report in which five women detailed their experiences with C.K., including that he masturbated in front of them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said that while with C.K. in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he "proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating."

Comedian Rebecca Corry said C.K. "asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me" while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner said she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman said that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.

C.K. responded with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that "these stories are true."