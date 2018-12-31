Louis C.K. Sparks Outrage by Mocking Parkland Shooting Survivors: 'You Didn't Get Shot'

Louis C.K. has once again stirred outrage by reportedly making insensitive jokes about the survivors of the Parkland school shooting.

In new audio that went viral over the weekend, the disgraced comedian is allegedly heard mocking the teenagers’ efforts for stricter gun control laws, calling the kids “boring” and questioning why their opinions matter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Testify in front of Congress, these kids, what the f—? What are you doing?” he said, according to CNN. “‘Cause you went to a high school where kids got shot, why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

The caption of the since-deleted YouTube clip claimed that the stand-up set took place on Dec. 16 at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, New York, according to Variety.

An attorney for C.K. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Louis C.K., Ricky Gervais and Chris Rock Spark Criticized for Joking About the N-Word in 2011 Video

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — unfollow @HoarseWisperer the racist (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

On Feb. 14, 17 teenagers and adults were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

C.K continues to make his return to the stand-up circuit following his sexual misconduct scandal. In October, the Louie star opened a set by saying, “It’s been a weird year,” according to Laughspin.com, an online comedy news site.

RELATED: Louis C.K. Says It’s Been a ‘Weird Year’ Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Lost $35 Million’

“He said he’s been to hell and back,” a comedian on the line-up told the website.

The New York Times published an article in November 2017 in which five women detailed their alleged experiences with C.K., including claims he masturbated in front of them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov alleged that while with C.K. in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he “proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

RELATED: FX CEO Says Network ‘Didn’t Know’ About Louis C.K.’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleged that C.K. “asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me” while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner alleged she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman alleged that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.

C.K. responded with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Opens Up About Stand-Up Comedy After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Louis C.K.

He added, “The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

The fallout was fast: FX severed ties with C.K., whose shows Louie and Better Things aired on the network. C.K. was dropped by all his reps, too, while Netflix canceled an upcoming stand-up special and HBO cut all of his content from its library. Orchard also canceled the release of his film I Love You, Daddy — though C.K. bought the rights to the title back.

“I lost $35 million in an hour,” he reportedly said during his October set.