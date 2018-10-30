Protesters Disrupt Louis C.K.'s Stand-Up Set in New York City: Report

As Louis C.K. returns to the stand-up circuit following his sexual misconduct scandal, some fans aren’t as welcoming as others.

Protesters surrounded the comedian during a set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Monday, according to Page Six.

While C.K. has made several surprise appearances at comedy clubs in recent months, his two performances on Monday marked the first time his name was announced on the setlist ahead of time.

Protesters gathered outside the club, chanting and holding signs, during both C.K’s 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. shows, according to the newspaper.

“He sexually harassed a bunch of women and lied about it for years” Lana McCray, 27, told Page Six when asked why she was protesting.

Another protester held a sign that read: “When you support Louis C.K. you tell women that your laughter is more important than their sexual assaults and loss of their careers.”

An audience member inside the club told the outlet that C.K. acknowledged the scandal during his set.

“That’s what everyone wants him to do and he did it,” the onlooker said.

Earlier this month, the Louie star opened a set with “It’s been a weird year.”

“He said he’s been to hell and back,” another comedian on the line-up said.

The New York Times published an article in November 2017 in which five women detailed their alleged experiences with C.K., including claims he masturbated in front of them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov alleged that while with C.K. in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he “proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleged that C.K. “asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me” while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner alleged she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman alleged that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.

C.K. responded with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”

He added, “The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

The fallout was fast: FX severed ties with C.K., whose shows Louie and Better Things aired on the network. C.K. was dropped by all his reps, too, while Netflix canceled an upcoming stand-up special and HBO cut all of his content from its library. Orchard also canceled the release of his film I Love You, Daddy — though C.K. bought the rights to the title back.

“I lost $35 million in an hour,” he reportedly said during his set earlier this month.