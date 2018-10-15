Louis C.K. Says It's Been a 'Weird Year' Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'I Lost $35 Million'

Louis C.K. is using the stand-up stage to open up about his controversial year.

During a stand-up set last week, the comedian, 51, reportedly addressed the multiple sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against him.

While performing at West Side Comedy Club in New York City, the Louie star opened his set with “It’s been a weird year,” according to Laughspin.com, an online comedy news site.

“He said he’s been to hell and back,” a comedian on the line-up told the website.

He also addressed both the public and professional backlash he faced in the wake of the allegations. FX severed ties with C.K., whose shows Louie and Better Things aired on the network, after the scandal broke. C.K. was dropped by all his reps, too, while Netflix canceled an upcoming stand-up special and HBO cut all of his content from its library. Orchard also canceled the release of his film I Love You, Daddy — though C.K. bought the rights to the title back.

“I lost $35 million in an hour,” he reportedly said during the set.

While his performance was met with mixed reviews from the audience, a comedian told Laughspin.com that C.K. seemed “much more confident” than he was prior shows.

C.K. first returned to the comedy stage in August.

The New York Times published an article in November in which five women detailed their alleged experiences with C.K., including claims he masturbated in front of them.

Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov alleged that while with C.K. in his hotel room after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in 2002, he “proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

Comedian Rebecca Corry alleged that C.K. “asked if we could go to my dressing room so he could masturbate in front of me” while filming a TV pilot in 2005, and writer Abby Schachner alleged she heard him masturbating through the phone during a 2003 call. A fifth, anonymous woman alleged that while working on The Chris Rock Show in the late 1990s, C.K. masturbated while she sat with him in his office, and a co-worker corroborated her story to the Times.

C.K. responded with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”