Recognize any of these famous faces? In 1992, Anderson joined fellow comedians Yakov Smirnoff, Jeff Altman, Tim Thomerson Bob Saget, Mitzi Shore, Pauly Shore and Jim Carrey to celebrate famed comedy club The Comedy Store's 20th birthday. The Los Angeles venue is known for being a hot spot for young comics.

On Jan. 20, friend and fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted that he had been to visit Anderson, who was in the hospital with complications from blood cancer. He wrote, "Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni's I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he's still with us but keep him in your prayers."