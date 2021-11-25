Lou Cutell, Veteran Actor from Seinfeld and Grey's Anatomy, Dead at 91

Lou Cutell appeared in TV hits such as Seinfeld and Grey's Anatomy and movies including Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Lou Cutell, a decorated television and film actor with a nearly 60-year career, has died. He was 91.

The official Twitter account for Pee-wee Herman confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "Lou Cutell, the actor who played The Amazing Larry in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," passed away on Sunday."

Later on in the thread, Herman (aka Paul Reubens) shared an anecdote about Cutell from the making of Pee-wee's Big Adventure, and then wrote, "I was lucky enough to be able to tell him how much he meant to me and that I'd never forget him. It's obvious and corny to say, but nevertheless true: he was amazing."

A friend of Cutell's, Mark Furman, also confirmed his death via a Facebook announcement on Sunday evening.

"After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home," Furman wrote, alongside pictures with the late actor and other friends.

"A film, theater and character actor. Big Larry in Pee Wee's Big Adventure, A– Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey's Anatomy S12,E4. He took me to Lucille Ball's house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou."

Neither social media account disclosed a cause of death.

Cutell, born in New York City in 1930, got his start on Broadway in 1961, appearing on stage in the play The Young Abe Lincoln.

His first screen credit came three years later when he made his television debut as Vinnie on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1964.

One year later, Cutell made his debut on the silver screen, appearing as the bald-headed Dr. Nadir in Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster.

The actor went on to appear in many additional TV series over the decades, from The Wild Wild West and The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 60s and 70s to TJ Hooker and Mad About You in the 80s and 90s.

One of his most notable roles came in 1995, when he played proctologist Dr. Howard "Ass Man" Cooperman in the iconic Seinfeld episode known as "The Fusilli Jerry".

Other big-screen credits for Cutell include his memorable turn in Pee-wee's Big Adventure in 1985, as well as one in 1989's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.