Transgender TLC Star Reveals Her Parents Put Her in Conversion Therapy: 'A Childhood Nightmare'

Lost in Transition star Karen is revealing the rocky road to living as her true self.

Though her wife Beverly — who she’s divorcing — supports her transition, growing up, her family sought answers in a destructive manner.

While getting fitted for a hair piece as she begins to present as female in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, Karen tells her stylist about the time she first realized she identified as a woman.

TLC

“When I was probably in the fifth grade, I didn’t like being a Boy Scout. I wanted to be a Girl Scout. My mom said, ‘You can’t be in the Girl Scouts. That’s for girls, you’re a boy.’ And that’s when I told my mom that I wanted to be a girl,” she says. “I don’t think she really took me seriously at first, but some months later her and my father both realized that something was wrong or different about me. And unfortunately they went to the Church and asked for guidance, and the Church recommended conversation therapy.”

“And then a childhood nightmare began for me, for about a year,” she tells the camera in an interview.

Lost in Transition airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC