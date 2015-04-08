May Lost fans, numerologists and conspiracy theorists unite on this most auspicious of TV holidays

It’s been 11 long years since Lost premiered on ABC and started driving its fans crazy with six seasons of speculation.

Now, five years after the show’s controversial finale, shake off your unresolved feelings about that sideways ‘verse and celebrate Lost Day!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On April 8, 2015, the numbers that pretty much landed everybody on that mysterious island align at 23 minutes and 42 seconds past the 4 p.m. hour.

RELATED: Daniel Dae Kim on Minority Representation in Hollywood and Lost

The numbers – 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42 – won Hurley (Jorge Garcia) his fortune and were the sequence that Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick) typed into the computer in the hatch every 108 minutes for over three years.

How will you be celebrating this once-in-a-century opportunity? By crying your eyes out over the finale? Shaking your fist at the sky for all your theories that never panned out?

Share your Lost-related feelings below.

What Daniel Dae Kim Misses Most About Lost