'Lost' 's Daniel Dae Kim, Harold Perrineau and Josh Holloway Reunite: 'Season's Greetings from the Rafties'

They might've gotten lost over 18 years ago, but their friendship is the furthest thing from missing!

Lost stars Daniel Dae Kim, Harold Perrineau, and Josh Holloway have reunited just in time for the holidays, and shared a wholesome photo together on Instagram to celebrate.

"Season's Greetings from the rafties," Kim wrote, sharing the hashtag "#lost."

Both Perrineau and Holloway also shared the same photo, with Perrineau dropping the hashtag "#Raftbrosforlife" on his post, a nod to their characters being three of the four who set sail on a makeshift raft in seasons one and two.

A few of their co-stars sounded off in the comments section, including Emilie de Ravin, who played Claire, and Rebecca Mader, who played Charlotte in the series. Mader even shared some words that would make those pulling for a reunion very happy.

"We have to go back," she wrote under Kim's post. "Happy Holidays:)⛄️🎄🎅🏻🌴"

Earlier this year, Kim and Holloway joined forces with Henry Ian Cusick — who played Desmond in the series — for a Fourth of July weekend together. "Aloha from the island 🤙🏽 #Brothas4L," Holloway captioned the reunion shot.

In addition to a photo of the three sharing a laugh together, another shot showed the trio alongside producer Melvin Mar, Kim's Hawaii Five-O costar Grace Park and actress Jacqueline Kim.

Harold Perrineau, Daniel Dae Kim and Josh Holloway. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

No matter how much time passes, the cast of Lost will never be "others" to each other.

In February, Perrineau told PEOPLE that he was still in close contact with his castmates. "The three of us are really the three amigos," he said.

"Our kids grew up knowing each other," he continued. "And they're all in New York, and when my daughter [Aurora] was in New York, doing Prodigal Son, they could catch up once in a while. We do catch up more than anybody else."