Where Are They Now? The Cast of Lost
Take a trip back to the island in honor of the 12-year anniversary of the series finale, which aired May 23, 2010
Matthew Fox
Fox's role as Dr. Jack Shephard, the group's tortured leader, was his TV comeback after playing Charlie Salinger on Party of Five.
After Lost, he appeared in films like Alex Cross and World War Z. After some personal setbacks — Fox was charged with a DUI in Oregon in 2012 — he has taken a break from the spotlight, and has not acted since 2015. He and wife Margherita share two children.
Evangeline Lilly
Playing the tough, conflicted and fearless Kate Austen became Lilly's breakout role.
She went on to play Tauriel in the Hobbit films, and then the Avengers came calling; Lilly stars as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in the Marvel franchise. She and partner Norman Kali have two children.
Jorge Garcia
Garcia was fan-favorite Hugo "Hurley" Reyes, whose cursed lottery numbers would become one of Lost's greatest mysteries.
After the show wrapped, Garcia appeared on a number of TV shows, including Alcatraz, How I Met Your Mother and Hawaii Five-0. He also had a cameo in the Adam Sandler Netflix comedy The Wrong Missy, as "guy on plane" — appropriate for the Lost alumnus. In 2019, he married Rebecca Birdsall.
Josh Holloway
As the rugged, sexy James "Sawyer" Ford, Holloway was both an antagonist to Jack and a romantic interest for Kate and, eventually, Juliet.
Holloway went on to star opposite Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and most recently appeared in Paramount Network's Yellowstone. He and wife Yessica share two children.
Yunjin Kim
Kim played Sun-Hwa Kwon, one-half of the show's central married couple.
After Lost, Kim went on to star opposite Alyssa Milano on Mistresses for four seasons, as well as in several Korean films and TV series. She wed her former manager, Jeong Hyeok Park, in 2010.
Daniel Dae Kim
Sun-Hwa's husband, Jin-Soo Kwon, was played by Daniel Dae Kim.
Kim remained in Hawaii — where much of Lost was filmed — following the series to star in Hawaii Five-0, which ran from 2010 to 2017. He appeared on New Amsterdam, and has also had roles in the Divergent franchise, Hellboy and Always Be My Maybe. He and wife Mia have two children.
The actor has spoken out about attacks on the AAPI community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even opened up about speaking to the creators of Lost about the Asian stereotypes that could have played out on the show.
He said, "While we were shooting, I remember sitting down with Damon Lindelof and J.J. Abrams and saying, 'Guys, this character cannot progress in this same way.' They basically said, 'Trust us.' I did, and it turned out for the best."
"As an Asian actor, you're just looking to get hired. It's about working within the system to try and change it when you have the opportunity," he said.
Kim added, "The character grew to a place where I don't think you'd call him a stereotype by the end."
Terry O'Quinn
O'Quinn was the mysterious John Locke, named for the famous English philosopher.
Following the show, he has steadily worked in TV, appearing in series including 666 Park Avenue, Hawaii Five-0 (alongside costar Daniel Dae Kim), Emergence and FBI: Most Wanted. He and ex-wife Lori share two sons.
Naveen Andrews
Andrews (and his biceps) starred as former Iraqi soldier Sayid Jarrah.
When Lost wrapped, he continued to star in a number of TV series, most notably Sense8, Instinct and the upcoming The Dropout. He has two children from previous relationships.
Dominic Monaghan
After starring in the Lord of the Rings franchise, Monaghan took on the role of rocker Charlie Pace on Lost.
He then went on to star in several other films and series, including another time-jumping show, Flashforward. In 2019, he again joined forces (get it?) with Lost co-creator J.J. Abrams to play Beaumont in Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.
Emilie de Ravin
De Ravin starred as the expecting — and eventual new mom — Claire Littleton (and, notably, one of flight 815's few Australian passengers, despite the Sydney to L.A. flight path).
In 2010, she costarred with Robert Pattinson in the romantic drama Remember Me, before moving on to play Belle on Once Upon a Time. She has been engaged to director Eric Bilitch since 2016, with whom she has two children.
Harold Perrineau
Perrineau was Michael Dawson, dedicated dad to son Walt.
Perrineau has had a number of TV roles since Lost, on shows like Sons of Anarchy, Criminal Minds and The Rookie. He's also appeared in films like Dumplin' and Zero Dark Thirty. He and wife Brittany have three children.
Malcolm David Kelley
David Kelley played Walt Lloyd, a.k.a. "WAAAALT!", a.k.a. the only surviving child on flight 815.
He's continued to act, appearing in shows like Blindspot and Insecure, as well as the movie Detroit. He is also half of the pop-rap dup MKTO, along with his former Gigantic co-star Tony Oller.
Michael Emerson
As one of "the Others," Ben Linus, Emerson was one of the most enigmatic characters on the show.
After Lost, he starred opposite Jim Caviezel in Persons of Interest for five seasons. He also appeared on Arrow, and is now on the CBS series Evil. He wed Carrie Preston in 1998.
Henry Ian Cusick
Cusick played Desmond Hume, hatch dweller and lover of Penny.
He has remained on the small screen since, with roles on Scandal, Inhumans, The Passage and The 100, the latter of which he starred on for six seasons. He and his wife Annie have three children.
Ian Somerhalder
Somerhalder played original castaway Boone Carlyle, but he was — spoiler alert! — killed off in season 2 (although Lost being Lost, he did make a few more appearances).
Luckily, his character's death did little to hinder his career; Somerhalder later starred on the HBO series Tell Me You Love Me, but it was his role as Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries that cemented his pop culture status. Somerhalder also married actress Nikki Reed in 2015, and the couple welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in 2017.
Maggie Grace
As Boone's stepsister Shannon Rutherford, Grace's time on the island was also relatively short-lived.
However, you've definitely seen the former model since — she was in both the Taken and Twilight franchises, and also starred on Fear the Walking Dead. She and husband Brent Bushnell have one child.
Michelle Rodriguez
It's true: Rodriguez appeared in 26 episodes of the hit series as cop and natural-born leader Ana Lucia Cortez.
In the time since, she's continued to reprise her role as Letty in the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as appeared in the Machete films and a little movie called Avatar.