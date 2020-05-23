Where Are They Now? The Cast of Lost

Sun-Hwa's husband, Jin-Soo Kwon, was played by Daniel Dae Kim.

Kim remained in Hawaii — where much of Lost was filmed — following the series to star in Hawaii Five-0, which ran from 2010 to 2017. He appeared on New Amsterdam, and has also had roles in the Divergent franchise, Hellboy and Always Be My Maybe. He and wife Mia have two children.

The actor has spoken out about attacks on the AAPI community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even opened up about speaking to the creators of Lost about the Asian stereotypes that could have played out on the show.

He said, "While we were shooting, I remember sitting down with Damon Lindelof and J.J. Abrams and saying, 'Guys, this character cannot progress in this same way.' They basically said, 'Trust us.' I did, and it turned out for the best."

"As an Asian actor, you're just looking to get hired. It's about working within the system to try and change it when you have the opportunity," he said.

Kim added, "The character grew to a place where I don't think you'd call him a stereotype by the end."