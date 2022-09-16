Lorraine Bracco Gets Choked Up Remembering Late Costars James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico and Ray Liotta

Lorraine Bracco still has late costars James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico and Ray Liotta on her mind.

Bracco joined Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano in commemorative cheers to the actress's late pals on Friday's episode of Rachael Ray Show.

"Let's make a toast to friends of yours, Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico," said Cusimano, 55.

"To Ray and Tony," echoed Ray, 54.

Bracco, 67, chimed in, "And to Jimmy Gandolfini."

"Oh, and Jim Gandolfini. Oh my God," Ray said as Bracco replied, "We can't forget Jim."

"Who could ever?" agreed Ray.

Bracco — who most notably starred with Gandolfini and Sirico in HBO's The Sopranos, and with Liotta in Martin Scorcese's 1990 film Goodfellas — opened up about how hard it's been to lose some of her closest friends and colleagues over the years.

"It's been a weird time," she began. "Look, Tony Sirico was older, and I get it. As sad as I am, I get it. But Ray and Jimmy?"

Chef/host Ray acknowledged how "shocked" she was by Liotta's recent passing, and recalled how Gandolfini was with loved ones in Italy at the time of his death. She then asked Bracco how she's coped with it all, leading the actress to get choked up as she gave her emotional response.

"You know, what it says to me is to live every day as well and as much and give," she says. "Give, give, give. That's what I take away from it, really."

Bracco added, "I adored all three of them."

Gandolfini died suddenly at 51 years old while in Italy with his family in 2013. His teenage son found his body. An autopsy later confirmed he'd had a heart attack.

Liotta died in his sleep this past May in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was 67.

Not long after, Sirico died in July at age 72. He had been diagnosed with dementia years prior and had been in an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the time of his death.

Following Sirico's death, Bracco shared heartfelt words about the actor alongside sweet photos of the two of them together.

"I adore Tony Sirico," she tweeted. "A stand up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents."

Reflecting on her "lifetime of memories with Tony" from Goodfellas to Sopranos "and way beyond," Bracco shared one moment with Sirico that she's especially fond of.

"My God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurt Spelling Bee (I'm still laughing). I hope he's in heaven cracking everybody up now. Love you, my Pal... rest in peace."

In her 2015 book, To the Fullest: The Clean Up Your Act Plan to Lose Weight, Rejuvenate and Be the Best You Can Be, Bracco recalled how Gandolfini's death was a wake-up call.

His death, she wrote, served as a "jolting reminder" of how you can be "here today and gone tomorrow."

Rachael Ray airs weekdays (check local listings).