College Cheating Scandal
23 featured stories since

Lori Loughlin's Family Is 'Laying Low' in Bel Air amid 'Nightmare' College Admissions Scandal

"It's still a very stressful time for them all," a source tells PEOPLE

By Aurelie Corinthios
March 21, 2019 09:53 AM

Lori Loughlin and her family have gone completely under the radar since the actress and her husband Mossimo Giuannulli were indicted last week in an alleged college admissions cheating scam.

A source tells PEOPLE that Loughlin, 54, Giannulli, 55, and their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, are hunkered down at their house in Bel Air, California.

“The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home,” the source says. “Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Kids Are ‘Not Talking About Future Plans’ After Alleged College Bribery Scam

“They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now,” the source adds. “For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

RELATED: Inside Lori Loughlin and Husband’s Alleged ‘Game Plan’ to Scam Daughters into USC: ‘Keep Hush Hush’

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA
Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose
Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Loughlin and Giannulli are among a list of 50 people who have been indicted as part of an alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release said.

The indictment alleges the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia or Isabella are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

RELATED: Amid the College Admissions Scandal, Here Are 8 Organizations Helping Disadvantaged Students

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested last week on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They were released on $1 million bonds and have not entered pleas. Loughlin’s attorney has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Allegedly Sent High-Five Emoji to Scam Ringleader After Olivia Jade Got Into USC

A source told PEOPLE last week that many of the couple’s friends have been distancing themselves from them.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” the insider said. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime.”

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” the source added. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Posts Video for ‘Those Who Need a Smile’ amid Lori Loughlin’s Uncertain Fuller House Future

A second source told PEOPLE that those who know Loughlin were deeply upset to learn of her alleged involvement in the crime.

“Lori has always been a no nonsense, seemingly together woman who knows what she wants and goes for it with zest,” said the source. “She exudes both confidence and folksy charm at the same time. This issue is shocking and greatly saddens many people. I’ve heard she is devastated, and the whole family wants to hide from the world.”

Skip
College Cheating Scandal
23 featured stories since
Lori Loughlin Deletes Social Media Accounts in Wake of Alleged College Admissions Scam
3/12/2019
Everything to Know About the Alleged College Cheating Scam with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin
3/12/2019
Why William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman's Husband, Was Not Charged in College Cheating Scandal
3/13/2019
Lori Loughlin to Be Released on $1M Bond After Arrest in Alleged College Admissions Cheating Scam
3/13/2019
Inside Lori Loughlin and Husband’s Alleged ‘Game Plan’ to Scam Daughters into USC: ‘Keep Hush Hush’
3/14/2019
Lori Loughlin Dropped By Hallmark Channel Amid College Admissions Scandal
3/14/2019
Olivia Munn Slams Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin: 'What These Parents Did Wasn't for Love'
3/14/2019
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy Make Courthouse Return After Her College Admissions Scandal Arrest
3/15/2019
NFL Great Joe Montana Says He Used Company Behind Alleged College Scam But His Kids Got in on 'Merit'
3/15/2019
What to Know About the College Athletic Recruiting Process Amid Admissions Scandal
3/15/2019
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Joked She Was 'Literally Never at High School' in 2018 Video
3/16/2019
Fuller House Producers Want to 'Protect' the Show's Child Stars After Lori Loughlin's Arrest
3/15/2019
Lori Loughlin Joked About Paying ‘All This Money’ on Olivia Jade’s Education Before Scandal
3/17/2019
David Foster Jokes That He'd 'Be in Jail Right Now' If His Daughter Had Wanted to Go to College
3/17/2019
When Calls the Heart Is 'Retooling' Without Lori Loughlin After Hallmark Cuts Ties with Actress
3/17/2019
$500 Billion Lawsuit Against Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Is 'Ridiculous': Legal Expert
3/18/2019
Students at USC Embroiled in Admissions Scandal Now Can’t Enroll in Classes or Get Transcripts
3/19/2019
Lori Loughlin Allegedly Sent High-Five Emoji to Scam Ringleader After Olivia Jade Got Into USC
3/18/2019
Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Get Fake Taglines After Arrests — and Andy Cohen Is All for Them!
3/19/2019
Lori Loughlin's Kids Are 'Not Talking About Future Plans' After Alleged College Bribery Scam
3/20/2019
Lori Loughlin's Family Is 'Laying Low' in Bel Air amid 'Nightmare' College Admissions Scandal
3/20/2019
Jim Carrey Targets 'Cheaters' Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman in Latest Artwork
3/20/2019
Lori Loughlin Allegedly Discussed How to Explain Bribe to IRS: 'So We Just Have to Say We Made a Donation'
3/20/2019
EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.