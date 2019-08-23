Image zoom Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

While their parents are entangled in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin‘s daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella, 20, prefer low-key nights in with friends to going out.

“Olivia and Bella continue to spend a lot of time with friends. They visit people’s houses, or have friends over. They prefer this to going out,” says a Loughlin source.

“Some of their friends are heading back to school, but some aren’t. Olivia still plans to focus on a comeback when the time is right. She just needs to lay low until the trial is over.”

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced it had indicted Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, in the shocking nationwide scam dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. The pair and nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of such actions as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate Olivia and Isabella as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport.

“Lori and her family are doing as well as they can while waiting for the trial to begin,” says the source. “They have been trying to enjoy the summer, but the focus is definitely on the court case. Especially for Lori and Mossimo, their legal strategy is a big focus. It’s all moving very slowly, which is stressful for them both.”