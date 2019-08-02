Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Were Not Kicked Out of Sorority in Wake of Scandal

Sisters stick together.

Isabella “Bella” Giannulli and her little sister Olivia Jade have been keeping a relatively low profile since their parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this year for their alleged roles in an elaborate college admissions scandal.

But the siblings made headlines again on Thursday when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.

A representative from Bella’s sorority tells PEOPLE that those reports are untrue.

“The story regarding these two individuals is false,” Kappa Kappa Gamma representative tells PEOPLE in a statement Thursday.

“Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

Olivia Jade, 19, was not kicked out as she was never a Kappa as she “did not complete the membership process,” the statement revealed.

Since the scandal broke in March, the effects of their parents’ alleged actions have trickled down to the sisters. Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, has lost several endorsement deals and moved out of Loughlin and Giannulli’s Bel Air home in early May.

Neither Bella, 20, or Olivia Jade have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme, and it is unclear if they were aware of Loughlin and Gianulli’s alleged actions.

While staying mostly out of the spotlight since the scandal broke, both Olivia Jade and Bella have been spotted around Los Angeles. Just last month, the pair attended a Fourth of July party with friends in Malibu, California.

The outing came just weeks before the sisters broke their social media silence to wish their Full House star mom a happy 55th birthday.

Both Bella and Olivia Jade kept their posts short and sweet: “Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella said in the caption of a black-and-white photo with Loughlin. Olivia Jade posted a day later, saying “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much,” alongside a throwback photo of her as a baby with the actress.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli are preparing to present a “united front” as their next court date looms ahead.

Both were arrested in March on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They face allegations of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted into USC as recruits for the crew team, although neither Bella or Olivia Jade row crew.

The duo previously pled not guilty to the charges against them, after turning down a plea deal that included jail time. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” their lawyers stated in court documents obtained by Mercury News last month state. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations.”

The couple is next scheduled to appear in court on August 27, where they are expected to waive their right to individual lawyers, according to Mercury News.