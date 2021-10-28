Lori Loughlin Will Pay 2 College Students' Tuition Following Admissions Scandal

The Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both served time in jail for paying their daughters' ways into USC

Lori Loughlin is paying tuition for two college students following her involvement in the college admissions scandal, PEOPLE confirms.

The Full House actress, who served nearly two months in jail in California for her involvement in the scandal, will pay more than $500,000 for the unnamed students' full tuition. That's the same amount the couple paid to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 23, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Us Weekly was first to report Loughlin's contribution. Further details, including what college the students are attending, are unclear.

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were convicted last year on fraud charges for paying their daughters' ways into USC. After reaching a plea deal, the actress was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while her husband was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. The designer ended up getting released early to finish his sentence in home confinement.

They have both completed their jail time, and Loughlin has completed her community service hours. As of May, Giannulli was still "actively working on completing his community service requirement."

A source told PEOPLE in April that the couple were "both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences," and a judge allowed them to take a trip to Mexico in June.