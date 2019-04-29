Lori Loughlin's Only 'Focus' Is the College Bribery Scam: 'She Still Seems Stressed and Worried'

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s legal woes have consumed their lives.

A source tells PEOPLE Loughlin has dedicated all of her attention to the couple’s ongoing legal case in the wake of their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Since Lori isn’t working, this is the focus for her,” says the source. “It’s obviously not the healthiest focus. She still seems stressed and worried about the future. It’s kind of like this surreal situation.”

And while Loughlin understands the gravity of the situation, the source says she’s still struggling to come to terms with just how much her life has changed in the past few months. (The actress was dropped from all Hallmark Channel productions after the news broke.)

“Lori is used to being very busy with work and her family, so it’s difficult mentally for her that this is the focus,” says the source. “They have mostly been staying home and spending time as a family.”

But Loughlin’s career isn’t the only the one to take a hit: Her youngest daughter lost several partnerships and endorsement deals.

“Both Olivia and Bella have been around,” says the source of the couple’s daughters Olivia Jade, 19, Isabella Rose, 20. “Olivia still wants to rebuild her business. She is positive that she will be able to. She isn’t one to give up.”

Regardless of what the family is facing, they are committed to sticking together until the end, according to the source.

“Their attitude is more like, ‘We are going get through this as a family,” says the source. “After they were first hit with charges, it was a chaotic situation for everyone. Things have definitely calmed down.”

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and her husband, in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering earlier this month.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge. Their attorneys have not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple didn’t intend to do anything illegal.

“When they fight this, they’re going to give a lot more nuance and mitigating circumstances that will help put their alleged actions into context,” the source says. “The bottom line is that they just didn’t realize that what they were doing was illegal.”