Lori Loughlin Steps Out for Manicure After Source Said She's Getting Used to 'the New Normal'

Lori Loughlin has kept a relatively low profile amid her ongoing legal battle in the college admissions scandal, but she recently stepped out for a little pampering.

The actress, 54, was spotted leaving a salon in Los Angeles after a manicure and pedicure last Friday, seemingly trying to go incognito in a large, floppy hat and sunglasses.

“She often visits the salon,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is always very friendly and sweet. She gives great tips and is a wonderful customer.”

“She doesn’t talk about her legal issues and no one would ever ask her,” adds the source.

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Felicity Huffman and Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Huffman has also pleaded guilty and apologized.

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The couple pleaded not guilty after turning down a plea deal because it included jail time. Their attorneys have not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple is attempting to maintain some sense of normalcy as they await their fate.

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,” the source said, adding that the couple has been spending more time in Newport Beach, California, where Giannulli, 56, grew up, in order to avoid being in the spotlight.

Still, Loughlin is trying to stay positive, according to the source.

“Lori seems okay. She is a very positive person. Her life doesn’t seem as chaotic as when the college scandal first broke,” the source said, adding that the couple’s daughters “spending the summer with friends and trying to enjoy [it].”

The couple’s next court date is set for Oct. 2, and according to another source, the long wait is excruciating.

“People who are not in the legal field often don’t understand how long these things take,” the source said. “Lori and Mossimo are seeing firsthand that court cases move slowly.”

“They’re having to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t going away anytime soon,” added the source. “This will be over their heads all summer long, and it could still be pending during the holidays. At this point, they have to get used to the new normal.”