Lori Loughlin Steps Out to Get Golf Clubs Fitted Nearly 4 Months After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin is getting ready to hit the golf course.

The Fuller House alum, 56, was photographed in Beverly Hills on Thursday, when she got multiple golf clubs custom-fitted.

Loughlin wore a matching navy blue shirt and pants, which she paired with maroon-colored sneakers and a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While exiting a business, Loughlin appeared to hold three golf clubs in her hand.

Her outing comes nearly four months after her release from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California. She served nearly two months for her role in the high profile college admissions scandal, a cheating scheme to unfairly get students admitted to elite universities.

In May 2020, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Olivia Jade family Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli | Credit: Olivia Jade/Instagram

Earlier this month, Mossimo, 57, was released from prison early after serving nearly five months behind bars. According to federal inmate records, Mossimo was later released from home confinement on April 16, a day earlier than scheduled.

Attorneys for the fashion designer did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Following his release, a source told PEOPLE that the pair are both feeling "beyond relieved."

Lori Loughlin Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli | Credit: Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

"Mossimo is, of course, happy to be done with the home confinement," the source said. "They are both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences. Mossimo has to finish his community service, but then he can really move on."