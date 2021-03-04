The Fuller House star was released from prison at the end of December after serving nearly two months for her role in the high profile college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin Seen for the First Time 2 Months After Her Release from Prison

Two months after her release from prison, Lori Loughlin is giving back.

The Fuller House star was seen out on Tuesday doing community service in Los Angeles, marking the first time she was photographed since completing her time behind bars.

As seen in photos obtained by Page Six, Loughlin, 56, partnered with Project Angel Food to hand out bagged meals.

The organization "prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day," according to its website.

For the outing, the actress sported jeans, a blue and red "California" sweater and baby blue tennis shoes, which she accessorized with a necklace and a Project Angel Food baseball cap.

On Dec. 28, a legal source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Full House actress was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, after serving nearly two months for her role in the high profile college admissions scandal.

Back in May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, fashion designer Massimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple were caught up in the scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple's plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin reported to FCI-Dublin in Northern California on Oct. 30 to serve her sentence. On Nov. 19, Giannulli was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, where he is currently serving his sentence.

Following her release, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin was "very relieved and happy to be home," adding that "she has felt stressed about Mossimo, but got an update that he is doing okay."