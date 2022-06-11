Lori Loughlin Says 'It's Still Hard' to Believe Bob Saget Is Gone During IG Live with John Stamos

The two stars were also joined by Jeff Ross and John Mayer to chat about Netflix's new special, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, and reminisce about the late Full House actor

Four of Bob Saget's closest friends came together virtually to commemorate his life and the release of Netflix's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute.

During their conversation, the four stars spoke about the new Netflix special, which was released on Friday, and reminisced on some of their favorite memories with Saget.

"He always wanted a Netflix special," Ross, 56, said at one point during the live stream. "I don't think anyone's funeral has been on TV since Lady Diana died, so the fact that it's happening now for Bob is kinda bittersweet, but I think he'd be proud of it."

"The proceeds are going to causes that are important to Bob," he continued, referencing the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget devoted his life's work to after his sister Gay died of the disease in 1994. "I hope people feel a little bit better after they watch it because I know I felt a little better."

"He would've bragged about this for a long time," Mayer, 44, jokingly added.

In her rare appearance on social media, Loughlin, 57, addressed Saget's passing and noted how she's received an overwhelmingly supportive reaction from loved ones and strangers, alike.

"I think it's been very heartwarming. People I don't know coming up to me and saying, 'I'm so sorry for your loss' and people talking to me about how much Bob meant to them," she explained. "He was everyone's dad, he was part of everyone's childhood... it's still hard for me to believe that Bob is gone."

At another point in the discussion, the pals spoke about Saget's musical talents. Stamos, 58, said the beloved actor "was more musically talented than one would think."

"Kelly [Rizzo] was so kind to give me one of Bob's guitars," the actor shared of Saget's wife. "If I was throwing a birthday party or he was over my house for something, he would love to jam... I have a great video of Bob singing 'Imagine.' "

Mayer was in agreement, noting how Saget "really played like a musician when he played. The song might have been funny but the performance was completely sincere."

Added Ross: "He never missed a chance to see some new music... he was a musical soul."

While the friends chatted and reminisced, Saget's friends and loved ones expressed their thoughts on the live comment feed. At one point, Saget's wife Kelly and the late actor's Full House costar Jodie Sweetin tuned in to the live stream and left messages of love in the comment section.

Ross also commended Saget's friendship with the Full House cast over the years. "The fact that Bob took his TV family and made you into his real family is such an amazing thing — that has never happened in the history of people with castmates," he joked. "Somehow the Full House cast still loves each other."

As they concluded their Instagram Live, the group encouraged fans to watch Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute on Netflix this evening — and find a fitting way to honor Saget's life.

"You watch it, enjoy it and go out tonight with a little extra spring in your step, a little extra love in your heart, knowing you still have all these opportunities to make joy and laugh the way Bob did," Mayer said.

"He told you he loved you every single time, every chance he'd get," Stamos noted. "If you can do anything to honor him, it's that."

"He set a pretty high bar," added Loughlin.

Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Mary-Kate Olsen / Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin Bob Saget with his Full House castmates | Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Saget died on Jan. 9. The beloved comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, previously obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and died from blunt head trauma. No drugs or alcohol were involved. An incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office later stated that the department was not able to reach any definitive conclusion as to the cause of his fatal injury.

