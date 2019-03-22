Lori Loughlin Once Said She Never Wanted to Do Anything That 'My Children Have to Pay the Price For'

Before being indicted in an alleged college admissions cheating scam, Lori Loughlin said in an interview about her Christian morals that she would never do anything that her “children have to pay the price for.”

In a resurfaced interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network from 2014, Loughlin, 54, opened up about how she did want her career choices to affect her faith and family — specifically her daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, with husband Mossimo Giannulli.

“For me personally, I was always very thoughtful about projects that I chose for myself,” Loughlin began. “I would say to myself, ‘Can my father watch this?’ If my father couldn’t watch it, I didn’t do it.”

“And then when I had children… I always thought, I don’t want to do anything that one day might rear its ugly head and my children have to pay the price for that.”

Loughlin also revealed she relies heavily on prayer and that her steps are guided by God.

“I’d have to say I’m definitely that person [who] steps back and says, I know we’re going to work this out. Like it’s going to work out and I know you’ve got my back,” Loughlin said of her faith.

Since it was revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, the family has gone completely under the radar.

A source told PEOPLE that the actress and her designer husband, as well as their daughters, are hunkered down at their house in Bel Air, California.

“The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home,” the source said. “Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

“They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now,” the source adds. “For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are among a list of 50 people, including Felicity Huffman, who have been indicted as part of an alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release said.

The indictment alleges the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia or Isabella are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested two weeks ago on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They were released on $1 million bonds and have not entered pleas. Loughlin’s attorney has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

A source told PEOPLE last week that many of the couple’s friends have been distancing themselves from them.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” the insider said. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime.”

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” the source added. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”