Olivia Jade Praises Lori Loughlin's Return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas

The Full House alum left the former Hallmark Channel role in 2019 after she was indicted in the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is back where it all began.

The Full House alum, 57, returned to television on Saturday in the two-hour season 2 premiere of GAC Family's When Hope Calls.

In the two-part special called A Country Christmas, Loughlin resumed her role as Abigail Stanton from the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, which she left in 2019 after being indicted as part of the college admissions scandal.

Ahead of the event, Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli hyped up her mom's return to TV on her Instagram Story.

"If you have GAC, be sure to check out this wonderful woman's performance tonight," wrote Olivia, 22, above an image of her mother stepping out of a horse-drawn carriage in a preview of the special.

"Yaaaaa baby SHE BACK ON THE BIG SCREEN for all u hearties," added the former Dancing with the Stars contestant beneath the screengrab.

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting Credit: GAC Family/Youtube

In the next slide, Olivia shared a selfie of her mom and When Hope Calls costar Daniel Lissing, who reprised his role as Jack Thornton in the GAC special.

This is Loughlin's first role since serving prison time after pleading guilty to fraud alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli in May 2020. The couple was accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate daughters Olivia and Bella Giannulli as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.

Lori Loughlin Credit: Olivia Jade/Instagram

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service. Mossimo, 58, received a five-month jail sentence in addition to a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Olivia defended her mother in a November episode of her Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast, calling Loughlin "the most incredible mother in the world" with the "kindest heart."

"Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn't nearly affect me as much as seeing Mom having all this thrown on her," the YouTuber said at the time. "She really took this whole thing on her back, solely. There are a lot of people that were in this case, and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person's name."

Lori Loughlin Credit: Olivia Jade/Instagram

Regarding the "frustrating" time, Olivia said, "It caused a lot of anger within me when I would read stuff about her. And I think it's interesting that when I would read stuff about myself … it didn't nearly affect me the same way if I read it about our own mom."