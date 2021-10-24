Lori Loughlin will star in the two-part season two premiere of When Hope Calls, a spinoff of the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart

Lori Loughlin Returns to Acting in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal — See a Sneak Peek

Lori Loughlin is making her return to the small screen just in time for the holiday season.

On Friday, GAC Family released a first look at Loughlin's acting comeback with a sneak peek of her starring role in the two-part season two premiere of When Hope Calls, a spinoff of the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart.

Titled "A Country Christmas, Part 1" and "A Country Christmas, Part 2," the episodes will premiere Dec. 18 on GAC Family, formerly Great American Country, and see Loughlin, 57, reprise her role of Abigail Stanton.

The Full House alum previously starred on the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart's first six seasons, but following her arrest in 2019, she was written out of the show.

At the time, Hallmark said in a statement that it was "no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."

Lori Loughlin Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Loughlin's role on the series marks her first time acting again after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for their involvement in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer.

The longtime couple pleaded guilty in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 23, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin received two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 58, was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin started her prison sentence in October of 2020 and served nearly two months before she was released from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, in December. Giannulli, meanwhile, was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19 and was released from home confinement in May 2021, marking the end of his five-month sentence.