Lori Loughlin Reveals Whether She and the Olsen Twins Will Appear on Fuller House

Hey, Full House fans hoping for a comeback: We got it dudes!

Lori Loughlin appeared on Access Hollywood Live on Tuesday morning to weigh in on the much anticipated Full House reunion and spinoff series Fuller House, which was picked up by Netflix for 13 episodes.

The new series will focus on a pregnant and newly widowed (yikes) D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron-Bure) alongside sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and childhood bestie Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber.) Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) will guest-star and produce the series – but Loughlin has confirmed that it is still up in the air whether she, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and the Olsen twins will join in on the fun, as they are still in negotiations.

If fashion moguls Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen opt out – in the words of Stephanie Tanner – “how rude!”