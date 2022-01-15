Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's L.A. Home Burglarized with $1 Million in Jewelry Stolen

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were not home when the break-in occurred on Jan. 3

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Los Angeles home was recently burglarized, PEOPLE confirms.

Earlier this month, the home that the Full House alum, 57, shares with her designer husband, 58, was hit by burglars, a representative for the actress tells PEOPLE.

TMZ was first to report the news of the Jan. 3 robbery.

During the incident, thieves reportedly stole $1 million worth of Loughlin's jewelry, per the outlet.

Loughlin and Giannulli were not home at the time of the break-in, the actress' rep tells PEOPLE. The incident was discovered by a housekeeper, according to TMZ.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that the perpetrators allegedly gained access to the couple's residence by smashing a bedroom window.

The thieves were reportedly "dressed in all black and wore masks," which police determined from home surveillance video.

Authorities told TMZ they are not aware of whether or not Loughlin and Giannulli were targeted or if the incident was random. They do believe, however, that a South American burglary crew that hits locations and then leaves the country was involved.

