Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli 'Are Celebrating Father's Day as a Family' Amid Scandal: Source

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are attempting to maintain normalcy amid their ongoing legal battle in the college admissions scandal, a Loughlin source tells PEOPLE.

“They are celebrating Father’s Day as a family,” says the insider, adding that the couple is “trying to keep things normal.”

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense. It’s not the happiest situation,” the insider says, adding that the couple has been spending more time in Newport Beach, California, where the 56-year-old fashion designer grew up, in order to avoid being in the spotlight.

Despite the drama, the Fuller House actress, 54, is trying to stay positive.

“Lori seems okay. She is a very positive person. Her life doesn’t seem as chaotic as when the college scandal first broke,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple’s daughters, Isabella Rose, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, “are doing well too.”

“They are spending the summer with friends and trying to enjoy [it],” the source says.

Attorneys for the couple and several other defendants appeared in court earlier this month for status hearings, and their next court date is on Oct. 2. According to a source close to Loughlin, the long wait is excruciating.

“People who are not in the legal field often don’t understand how long these things take,” the source told PEOPLE in early June. “Lori and Mossimo are seeing firsthand that court cases move slowly.”

“They’re having to come to terms with the fact that this isn’t going away anytime soon. This will be over their heads all summer long, and it could still be pending during the holidays. At this point, they have to get used to the new normal.”

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli, in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC. (Neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella Rose are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Huffman has also pleaded guilty and apologized.

Loughlin and Giannulli — whose attorneys have not returned multiple requests from PEOPLE for comment — were indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

PEOPLE previously reported that Olivia Jade, a popular beauty blogger, moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion in order to escape the media circus over their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Olivia is doing well and is really excited to be moving into her own apartment,” a source told PEOPLE in May. “She’s leaning on and hanging out with close friends at the moment.”

The 19-year-old YouTube star was later spotted shopping with her older half-brother, Gianni, at Ikea in Burbank, California. Staying incognito under a hat and hoodie, she was photographed in the parking lot with a smile on her face.

“What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”