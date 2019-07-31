Lori Loughlin Spotted Out Shopping After Birthday Celebrations Amid College Admissions Scandal

Image zoom Rachpoot/MEGA

Lori Loughlin is finding happiness in some retail therapy.

The Fuller House actress, who celebrated her 55th birthday on Sunday, was all smiles while out shopping with her her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The couple appeared cool and collected while awaiting their next court date in the college admissions scandal.

On Sunday, Loughlin and her husband were snapped on their way to an early morning service at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills.

“They try to go every Sunday,” a source told PEOPLE. “This is the church they have been coming to for years. They are getting support at the church. They were approached by other churchgoers and people seem genuinely supportive.”

After the service, Loughlin had a “small celebration” for her birthday with daughters Olivia Jade, Isabella (Bella) Rose and a few friends, the insider shared.

In honor of their mother’s 55th, both of her daughters broke their social media silence to wish their mom a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella, 20, captioned a black-and-white photo of the two. The oldest daughter had previously deleted her account after the scandal broke.

Olivia, 19, shared a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo and writing, “One day late,” she captioned the post. “Happy birthday. I love you so much.”

The 19-year-old’s birthday message marked the first post since the scandal broke out.

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Loughlin and her husband, in a college admissions cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, the famous couple were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors allege that Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 56, paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — “despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Neither daughters were listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Loughlin and her husband were indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The couple pleaded not guilty after turning down a plea deal because it included jail time. Their attorneys have not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The two are scheduled to next appear in court on Aug. 27. At the hearing, the couple is expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys, as they are both being represented by attorneys from the same law firm.

A source told PEOPLE last month that the couple is trying to maintain some sense of normalcy while they await their fate.

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense,” the source said. “It’s not the happiest situation.”