Lori Loughlin Is Keeping ‘Meticulous Records’ on College Admissions Case, Says Source

As Lori Loughlin awaits her fate in the college admissions scandal, the Fuller House star is solely focused on her and husband J. Mossimo Giannulli’s court case.

“Lori is obsessing over every detail of the case,” a legal source tells PEOPLE.

“She’s not working, she’s not doing anything. She’s just reading the files again and again,” the source says about Loughlin, 55.

Adds the source: “The family was told to remove their Google alerts and to stop searching their names because it’s not good for them to see what’s being said. But this is a full-time concern of hers.”

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced it had indicted Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, in the shocking nationwide scam dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

The pair and nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of such actions as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport.

While 14 defendants, including actress Felicity Huffman agreed to plead guilty in April, Loughlin and Giannulli declined a plea deal. “They weren’t ready to accept that,” says the legal source.

Loughlin and Giannulli are due back in court Aug. 27, when they’re expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys, as both are being represented by attorneys from the same law firm in order to put forth a “united front.”

For now, the pair is busy preparing for their day in court.

Loughlin remains in “constant communication” with her legal team and is keeping “meticulous records” on everything — including the other defendants and their plea deals.

“She wants to know who is getting what punishment and how their cases differ from hers,” says the source.