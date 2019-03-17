Lori Loughlin Joked About Paying ‘All This Money’ on Olivia Jade’s Education Before Scandal

Over a year before Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged in an alleged college admissions cheating scam, the actress joked about how much money she had spent on her daughter Olivia Jade’s education in a video posted on the teen’s YouTube channel.

In a nearly 12-minute clip from December 2017, titled “TEACHING MY MOM SLANG TERMS OF 2017,” Olivia Jade, now 19, quizzed her mom, 54, on the meaning of several popular words and phrases.

Although Loughlin was able to correctly guess what some of the words meant, she was stumped by many others, including “thot” and “finesse.”

She was also clueless about the phrase “England is my city,” which was popularized by British YouTuber and musician Nick Crompton in a guest verse on fellow YouTube star Jake Paul’s song “It’s Everyday Bro.”

“This is a really big phrase of 2017 that was in a YouTube video,” Olivia Jade said before playing her mother the track.

“Did you hear that?” Olivia Jade asked her mother. “England is my city.”

“England is not a city,” Loughlin immediately replied.

“I know, that’s why it’s so, so, so iconic on YouTube,” her daughter explained, before adding, “Well, it’s not iconic at all, it’s just really dumb.”

“If you would have said, ‘England is my city,’ I would say, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’” her mother joked, prompting both mother and daughter to laugh.

“We’re going to leave it at that,” Olivia Jade shared, before moving on to the next word.

At the time, Olivia Jade was still in high school.

Future vlogs from Olivia Jade’s channel would go on to raise questions about her commitment to education.

In May 2018, while documenting her last day in high school, the social influencer revealed that attending class hadn’t been a top priority for her.

“I’m, like, excited to go… do the school prank,” she said. “But I’m also literally never at school that I think my class doesn’t even — and maybe they forget I go there!”

Olivia Jade then let out a laugh and clarified, “I’m just kidding!”

The teen also faced backlash last year when she posted a video in which she said she was only interested in attending college for the parties. While answering fan questions, Olivia Jade said she wasn’t sure how she planned to balance her social media career while taking classes as a freshman at the University of Southern California.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she said. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

After reading many comments of backlash, Olivia Jade posted a second video apology, admitting she was “disappointed” in herself.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school,” she said in the video. “I’m really disappointed in myself.”

Loughlin and her husband are among dozens charged in an alleged college admissions scam involving elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

The duo allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that their daughter had been a rower, the indictment states. Olivia Jade is not currently listed on the USC women’s rowing roster. It’s unclear if she was aware of the alleged scheme, and she was not charged. Her older sister, Isabella Rose, 20, is also enrolled at USC and was not charged.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Giannulli appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was released after posting a $1 million bond. Loughlin made her first appearance in federal court on Wednesday in Los Angeles where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press.

Although it is unclear whether or not Olivia Jade was aware of her parents’ involvement in the scandal, her booming Instagram and YouTube blogging business — she has more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and 1.9 million YouTube subscribers — has taken a hit since the news broke.

On Thursday, Sephora severed ties with the teen. Olivia Jade recently collaborated with Sephora’s in-house beauty brand, Sephora Collection, to launch the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette in December 2018. In addition, Olivia Jade’s partnership with TRESemmé had ended by Friday as well.

Her parents’ arrests and the collapse of many of her partnerships has been tough on the influencer, a source close to Olivia Jade recently revealed to PEOPLE.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

As for her future at the University of Southern California, the source said the YouTube star has “no plans to return to USC” when classes resume on Monday, following her mom’s indictment and arrest.

“She can’t handle anything right now. She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home,” said the source.