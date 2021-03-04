On Tuesday, the Fuller House star was seen out for the first time since her release

Lori Loughlin Is 'Very Focused' on Community Service Months After Prison Release, Source Says

Lori Loughlin is focusing on her family and her charity work in the months since she was released from prison.

The Fuller House star was spotted for the first time since leaving prison in December on Tuesday doing community service with Project Angel Food, an organization that "prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness, bringing comfort and hope every day," according to its website.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE that Loughlin, 56, has completed her court-ordered service, but is still involved with various charities, including Project Angel Food.

"Lori is able to live a private life in Hidden Hills," the source says. "She spends a lot of time at home, does yoga and sees her daughters. She has been very focused on completing her court-ordered community service. She continues to be involved in charity. She always enjoyed charity work."

Image zoom Credit: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

The insider adds that Loughlin "can't wait" to welcome home husband Massimo Giannulli, who is currently still finishing out his sentence after the couple was implicated in the high-profile college admissions scandal.

"Mossimo is doing okay," the source says. "The prison COVID restrictions have been less extreme. He is still expected to be released on April 17. Lori can't wait to have him back home again."

Back in May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli | Credit: Olivia Jade/Instagram

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple's plea deal, sentencing Loughlin to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin reported to FCI-Dublin in Northern California on Oct. 30 to serve her sentence. On Nov. 19, Giannulli was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, where he is currently serving his sentence.

Following her Dec. 28 release, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin was "very relieved and happy to be home," adding that "she has felt stressed about Mossimo, but got an update that he is doing okay."