How COVID-19 Could Affect Lori Loughlin’s 2-Month Prison Sentence: A Legal Expert Weighs in

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have been ordered to report to jail on Nov. 19

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Gianulli were both sentenced to prison for their role in the college admissions scandal, but the pair could wind up serving less time due to the pandemic.

According to legal expert James J. Leonard Jr., who is not affiliated with the case, “the coronavirus could affect their sentences if there is an outbreak at the facility where they are detained and they have a pre-existing medical condition that would make them compromised,” he tells PEOPLE. "In the absence of either of those, they will serve their sentences without any deviations.”

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the Full House star, 56, to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service.

While the couple has been ordered to report to jail on Nov. 19, a Loughlin source says she’s been doing everything she can to prepare.

With fears of contracting COVID-19 in prison, “Lori has been trying to stay as healthy as possible and also takes supplements to boost her immune system," says the source. "It’s definitely something that she has been losing sleep about.”

According to Leonard, the pair will likely serve their time in low security facilities or a camp setting where they have much more freedom.