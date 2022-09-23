Lori Loughlin Joins Former 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo at Charity Event

The actress joined Bob Saget's spouse at the "Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine" fundraiser eight months after his death

By
Published on September 23, 2022 01:55 PM
Kelly Rizzo and Lori Loughlin Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Sep 2022
Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Lori Loughlin pulled up to support Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo at the annual "Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine" event, which was organized this year in honor of the late comic.

The pair posed for photos Wednesday at the Beverly Hills event. Loughlin, 58, wore a black gown with a clutch purse, and Rizzo, 43, stepped out in a brown dress with black heels.

The annual fundraiser was put on by the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget was on the organization's board of directors from 2003 until his unexpected death on Jan. 9. (His cause of death was later ruled as accidental blunt head trauma.)

Many of Saget's famous friends were also in attendance, including John Mayer and Dave Chappelle.

"An incredible night we will never forget to honor the most incredible man who will never be forgotten … while raising over $1.2 million to find a cure for Scleroderma and for the @srfcure - Bob's lifelong philanthropy," Rizzo wrote on Instagram, sharing photos taken with Loughlin and other stars at the event. "Bob has been a champion for this cause and this event for over 30 years so to say it was surreal he wasn't there, is an understatement. But all of his family and friends and I all agreed that we felt his presence so deeply all evening."

Loughlin, who previously paid her respects to Saget, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in 2020 alongside her husband Mossimo Giannulli before spending two months in jail. Giannulli, 59, served a five-month prison sentence that was completed in April 2021.

Lori Loughlin Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Sep 2022
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The actress has since eased her way back into the limelight and is set to star in her first comeback film in 2023, Fall Into Winter. She was joined by fellow Full House alum John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin at the event, which also fell on the week of the show's milestone 35th anniversary.

"When it ended, it was time to move on. I was trying to keep my distance from it," Stamos, 59, told PEOPLE of Full House at Wednesday's event. "And it just got bigger every year, bigger and bigger, and I realized, 'Why am I running from this?' I got to the point too where I'd done enough work that I felt I was able to do other things and prove myself as an actor. And so now I just absolutely love it. I just love it."

Rizzo, who married Saget in October 2018, also reflected on her late husband's love for the show at the event.

"I think it's like the only TV show ever where the cast was actually family," she told PEOPLE. "So it was a very, very special part of his life that meant so much to him."

