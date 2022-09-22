Lori Loughlin to Star in New Rom-Com on Great American Family

Fall Into Winter, Loughlin's first movie since the College Admissions Scandal, begins production in October and is slated to premiere in January 2023

By
Published on September 22, 2022 02:10 PM
Lori Loughlin to Star in Sweet New Candy Shop Rom-Com Fall Into Winter on GAC
Photo: Garrett Lobaugh

Lori Loughlin has lined up her first romantic comedy on Great American Family.

The network (formerly known as GAC Family) announced on Thursday that Loughlin, 58, will star in the TV movie Fall Into Winter, which starts production in October and will premiere in January 2023.

"Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years," Great American Media President and CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement. "We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate."

Fall Into Winter is Loughlin's first movie since 2018 and her latest step back into the spotlight after she made national headlines for her involvement in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer.

The actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 59, pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy to commit fraud. She spent two months in jail later that year and was ordered to complete 150 community service hours upon her release. Her fashion designer husband served a five-month prison sentence, which he completed in April 2021.

Her first acting role after that was also for Great American Media. She appeared in a 2021 When Calls the Heart spinoff special, When Hope Calls Christmas, revisiting a former character previously written off the series.

775129352SG052_The_Women_s_
Lori Loughlin. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Abbott hinted at working again with the Full House alum on Wednesday.

"She's America's sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened," he told Variety. "At the end of the day, she represents all that is positive about entertainment, and has had a stellar career — not only on screen, but also the way she's conducted herself personally, in terms of being someone who has a track record of doing the right thing in the world at large, aside from whatever happened. I don't know the details."

"She's beloved and for good reason," he added. "We're very proud of our association with her and we want to make her part of the fabric."

Fall into Winter will see Loughlin as Keely, who, according the network's description, "is aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his best friend from high school (and her nemesis, Brooks) forcing a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground. Keely has been hurt before; change is her new nemesis. Brooks' past is a mirror of Keely's. He, too, has a fortress around his heart. Fate brings the pair together. Might it also offer new beginnings?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton approved a request for Loughlin to visit Canada this fall for work.

A memo acquired by PEOPLE notes that "Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release," having paid a $150,000 fine and completed a community service requirement.

Related Articles
Lori Loughlin
Judge Rules Lori Loughlin Can Visit Canada for Possible Acting Work Post College Admissions Scandal
Jacob Elordi attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jacob Elordi's Dating History: From Zendaya to Olivia Jade
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin Recalls Feeling 'Down and Broken' in First TV Appearance Since College Admissions Scandal
Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Bella Giannulli
Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli Celebrate Mom Lori Loughlin's 58th Birthday with Sweet Throwbacks
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Lori Loughlin attends DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation on June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation)
Lori Loughlin Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since the College Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin (L) and Dave Coulier attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was the 'Last' 'Full House' Cast Member He Thought Would Go to Jail
Lori Loughlin Returns to Acting in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal — See a Sneak Peek!
Lori Loughlin Returns to Acting in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal — See a Sneak Peek
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin Books First Acting Role Following Jail Time for College Admissions Scandal
775129352SG052_The_Women_s_
Lori Loughlin Paid 2 College Students' Tuition Following Admissions Scandal
When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting
Olivia Jade Praises Lori Loughlin's Return to TV as Abigail Stanton in 'When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas'
Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli
See Lori Loughlin Dance for Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli in TikTok Video
Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are photographed leaving Boston Massachussetts courthouse where they are appearing in front of a judge facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, with an alleged nation
Why Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli's Proposed Sentences Are Different
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama