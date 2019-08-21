As Lori Loughlin awaits her fate in the college admissions scandal, the Fuller House star’s daughters are firmly standing by her — and will continue to do so.

“They’ll be the first ones to visit her if she does have to spend time in jail,” a legal source tells PEOPLE about Isabella Rose, 20, and YouTube star Olivia Jade, 19.

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced it had indicted Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, in the shocking nationwide scam dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

The pair and nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of such actions as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport.

Shortly after the news broke, Loughlin’s daughters went silent on social media as rumors of friction among the foursome swirled.

But Olivia and Isabella returned to Instagram in July with loving birthday posts for their mother — a very public show of support.

Her daughters are also getting support from their inner circle. “Bella still lives at home, and Olivia has her own place but they both have a big group of friends,” says a longtime Loughlin pal. “None of their friends have turned on them. It’s the opposite.”

While the family is united, Loughlin and Giannulli are due back in court Aug. 27, and the date couldn’t come any sooner.

The legal case is “such a slow process, and they just want it to be over,” says a source close to Loughlin. “It’s like a dark cloud.”