Lori Loughlin‘s daughters are not currently enrolled at the University of Southern California amid the actress’ ties to the ongoing college admissions scandal.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the USC Registrar confirmed that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled.”

“We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws,” the USC Registrar added.

A rep for Loughlin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news comes two months after the sisters made headlines in early August when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli (left), Lori Loughlin, and Isabella Rose Giannulli Gabriel Olsen/Getty

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Attends Star-Studded Birthday Party with Boyfriend

A representative from Bella’s sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, later told PEOPLE that those reports were untrue and that Bella, 21, “remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

As for Olivia Jade, 20, the rep said she was never kicked out because she was never a Kappa to begin with, as she “did not complete the membership process.”

Currently, Loughlin, 55, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are awaiting their trial after pleading not guilty.

Image zoom Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli bella giannulli/instagram

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Turns 20: Sister Bella Shares Childhood Photo in Tribute

On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts indicted actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli in the shocking nationwide scam dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors are accused of actions such as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to Rick Singer to falsely designate both her daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport.

They previously declined a plea deal and currently await trial.

Image zoom Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA

Last week, a source close to the Full House star told PEOPLE that has been paying close attention to the 14-day jail sentence of Huffman — and even tried to reach out to her fellow actress to discuss it.

“She wanted to encourage her, and see how she was doing,” the source said. “She feels like their fates are tied together now, even though they weren’t really friends before.”

Huffman, 56, reported to prison last Tuesday. According to the source, Loughlin wants to see how Huffman deals with her time behind bars.

“She wants to debrief Felicity after jail to find out what it was like and what her advice would be,” said the source. “She feels like Felicity’s time in jail will be an indicator on her own time, and she’s extremely curious to know how it goes.”

Loughlin’s rep told PEOPLE the actresses did not connect before Huffman reported to jail.

Image zoom Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Are ‘United’ Amid Scandal: Source

While their parents remain entangled in the college admissions scandal, a source recently told PEOPLE that Olivia and Bella are spending low-key, nights in with their friends instead of going out.

“Olivia and Bella continue to spend a lot of time with friends. They visit people’s houses, or have friends over. They prefer this to going out,” said a Loughlin source.

The source also added that Olivia hopes to make “a comeback” after a decision is made in her parents’ trial.

“Some of their friends are heading back to school, but some aren’t,” added the source. “Olivia still plans to focus on a comeback when the time is right. She just needs to lay low until the trial is over.”