Lori Loughlin's Kids Are 'Not Talking About Future Plans' After Alleged College Bribery Scam

Lori Loughlin‘s daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are taking things one day at a time in the wake of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal.

“Although classes have resumed at USC, Olivia and Bella are not back at school,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They don’t plan to return to USC. Right now, they are just focused on getting through this ordeal.”

After their parents’ indictment and arrest for their alleged involvement in the scandal, the source says Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, are more concerned with the well-being of their parents than their education.

“The girls are not talking about future plans. They are more focused on what’s next for their parents,” adds the source. “They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now. For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Since the news broke, Olivia’s booming Instagram and YouTube blogging business has taken a hit. Last week, Sephora severed ties with the teen.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled.”

Loughlin, 54, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55, are among dozens charged in an alleged college admissions scam involving elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

The indictment alleges the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia or Isabella are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were both arrested last week on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They were released on $1 million bonds and have not entered pleas. Loughlin’s attorney has not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA

A source recently told PEOPLE that some of the pair’s friends have been distancing themselves from the couple in light of the news.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” the insider said. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime.”

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” the source added. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”

The pair accounts for two of 50 people indicted as part of the alleged nationwide scheme, which broke last week when federal court records were unsealed in Boston. Other notable names include Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and author Jane Buckingham.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, the widespread effort was made by wealthy families to get their children into top colleges by falsifying SAT scores, lying about their athletic skills, and more. It’s unclear if the children were aware of any of these alleged crimes.

Some named in the court documents allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, the University of Southern California, UCLA, the University of San Diego, University of Texas and Wake Forest, according to federal prosecutors.