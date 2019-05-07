Olivia Jade Splits from Boyfriend, Is 'Excited’' to Move Out of Lori Loughlin’s Home: Source

Nearly two months after her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were charged by prosecutors for their involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal, YouTube star Olivia Jade is trying to focus on her future.

“Olivia is doing well and is really excited to be moving into her own apartment,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s leaning on and hanging out with close friends at the moment.”

The 19-year-old star — who attended the University of Southern California before the scandal broke two months ago — is also newly single but has no bad blood with her ex, 23-year-old singer Jackson Guthy, adds another insider.

“Jackson and Olivia were hanging out for several months but decided to just be friends,” says the insider.

Her rep declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Last week, Olivia Jade was spotted shopping with her older half-brother, Gianni, at Ikea in Burbank, California. Staying incognito under a hat and hoodie, she was photographed in the parking lot with a smile on her face.

PEOPLE previously reported that the beauty blogger moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion in order to escape the media circus over their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin Eric Charbonneau/LeStudio

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

Last month, the teen — who lost several partnerships and endorsement deals after the scandal broke — was also seen hanging out with YouTubers Heath Hussar and David Dobrik. “She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” said the source. “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli, in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin, 54, and her husband, 55, paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC. (Neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Huffman is also pleading guilty and has apologized.

Loughlin and Giannulli — whose attorneys have not returned multiple requests from PEOPLE for comment — were indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.