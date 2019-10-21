Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Attends Star-Studded Birthday Party with Boyfriend

Lori Loughlin‘s younger daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli attended a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

The 20-year-old YouTube star was photographed holding hands with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy on Saturday night as they were leaving musician Andrew Watt’s birthday party.

The vlogger wore a white blouse and black pants, while her singer/model boyfriend, 23, opted for a black hat, shirt and pants for the night out.

According to TMZ, Watt’s party was filled with Hollywood celebs, including newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Camila Cabello, Adam Levine, Jared Leto, Diplo, Brooklyn Beckham, Josie Canseco and Kelly Osbourne.

In August, Olivia Jade evidently reconciled her romance with Guthy after they split three months earlier in the wake of the college admissions scandal, which implicated her parents.

Guthy declared his love for the vlogger on Aug. 2 with a black-and-white photo on Instagram featuring the couple sharing a kiss in front of a mirror.

“Lil monkey 💕I love you,” the singer captioned the sweet photo.

Back in May, just two months after Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were charged by prosecutors for their alleged involvement in the college scandal, an insider told PEOPLE that the YouTube star was newly single but had no bad blood with her then-ex-boyfriend.

“Jackson and Olivia were hanging out for several months but decided to just be friends,” the insider said.

At the time, Olivia Jade’s rep declined to comment to PEOPLE.

Since the scandal broke in March, Olivia Jade, a social media influencer, has lost several endorsement deals. She moved out of her parents’ Bel Air home in early May.

Neither Olivia Jade nor her older sister Isabella “Bella” Giannulli have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.

While staying mostly out of the spotlight since the scandal broke, both Olivia Jade and Bella have been spotted around Los Angeles. Earlier in the summer, the pair attended a Fourth of July party with friends in Malibu, California.

The outing came just weeks before the sisters broke their social media silence to wish their Full House star mom a happy 55th birthday.

Both Bella and Olivia Jade kept their posts short and sweet: “Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella said in the caption of a black-and-white photo with Loughlin. Olivia Jade posted a day later, saying “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much,” alongside a throwback photo of her as a baby with the actress.

The sister made headlines again in early August when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California.

A representative from Bella’s sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, later told PEOPLE that those reports are untrue and that Bella “remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”

As for Olivia Jade, the rep said she was never kicked out because she was never a Kappa to begin with, as she “did not complete the membership process.”

Loughlin and fashion designer Giannulli were arrested in March on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

They face allegations of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted into USC as recruits for the crew team, although neither Bella or Olivia Jade rowed.

The couple pled not guilty to the charges against them after turning down a plea deal that included jail time. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

Felicity Huffman, who was also charged in the case but pled guilty, is currently serving a 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. She is scheduled to be released on Oct. 27.