See Lori Loughlin Dance for Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli in TikTok Video

Lori Loughlin recently made an appearance on daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli's TikTok page.

On Sunday, Olivia, 22, posted a video of her various family members doing "the jerk" dance move. The influencer gave herself a 10/10 and her sister Bella Giannulli an 8/10, but it was mom Loughlin who impressed her.

"Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly," Olivia wrote atop the clip of the Full House alum, 57, dancing.

"Dad didn't want to participate but I'd predict he would have gotten a 10/10. Merry Christmas 💚❤️❤️," the YouTuber added in the caption.

Loughlin has been slowly returning to the public eye over the past year after she served prison time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. In addition to occasionally appearing on her daughter's social media, she made her return to acting in the two-hour season 2 premiere of GAC Family's When Hope Calls earlier this month.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May 2020. The couple was accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate Olivia and Bella as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.

The Fuller House star was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service. Mossimo, 58, received a five-month jail sentence in addition to a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin started her prison sentence in October 2020 and served nearly two months before she was released from the federal correctional facility that December, while Mossimo was booked into federal prison in November 2020 and released from home confinement in April, marking the end of his five-month sentence.

Olivia Jade recently defended her mother on an episode of her Conversations with Olivia Jade podcast, calling Loughlin "the most incredible mother in the world" with the "kindest heart."

"Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn't nearly affect me as much as seeing Mom having all this thrown on her," the YouTuber said last month. "She really took this whole thing on her back, solely. There are a lot of people that were in this case, and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person's name."