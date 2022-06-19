Lori Loughlin Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since the College Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin is back on the red carpet.
The actress, 57, attended her first red carpet event since the college admissions scandal on Saturday evening, attending the DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation in Los Angeles, California.
The foundation from actress Holly Robinson Peete and her former NFL player husband, Rodney Peete, helps families with loved ones who have received an autism or Parkinson's Disease diagnosis.
Loughlin wore a long-sleeved blue dress as she smiled for photographers. The Fuller House alum accessorized the look with a sparkly silver clutch, as well as a pair of matching strapped silver heels.
Loughlin's hair was parted down the middle and gently fell onto her shoulders.
Loughlin's presence at the gala marked her first red carpet appearance after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for their involvement in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer.
The longtime couple pleaded guilty in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.
Loughlin received two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 59, was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.
The actress started her prison sentence in October of 2020 and served nearly two months, before she was released from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, in December of that year.
Giannulli, meanwhile, was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19, 2020, and was released from home confinement in May 2021, marking the end of his five-month sentence.