Lori Loughlin and Full House Costar Bob Saget Join Star-Studded Video Celebrating Teen's Graduation

Lori Loughlin and a slew of fellow celebrities have helped one teenager celebrate her graduation in a big way.

The Full House star, who completed a two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal in December, was one of many stars who participated in a high school graduation video for the teen, named Faith.

"Congratulations on your big day!" the actress, 56, says in the video, which Faith posted to TikTok.

Her former Full House costar Bob Saget was also part of the video, telling Faith, "Wishing you a lot of love and congratulations on graduating from high school."

In a subsequent video, Faith explained that her dad reached out to the various celebs and their publicists in order to compile the video for her.

"I made a list of all the actors that Faith grew up watching and I emailed them on Thursdays," her dad said in the second clip. "I think that's what my trick is: emailing people on Thursdays. That's when you get a response from people. And then I do a follow-up email on Fridays and you're good to go."

"He also found all the contact information from LinkedIn," Faith added. "He found producers and publicists and agents and all that jazz. That's how he ended up being able to contact the celebrities. While he was messaging them, he was talking about how I was a big fan and kind of the stuff I went through this year and how I was graduating and his plans."

Loughlin's appearance in the video was a rare one, as she has largely remained out of the public eye since her release from prison.

In May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Giannulli, 57, was released from home confinement in April, marking the end of his five-month sentence. He was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19.

In December, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin "would love" to return to acting.