Lori Harvey Tried to Fight Off Suspect in Attempted Theft of Her Rolls-Royce, Police Say

Two unidentified men attempted to steal Lori Harvey’s 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan last week, the Atlanta Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

According to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE, Harvey — the stepdaughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey — had parked her vehicle in a parking deck in Atlanta around 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Harvey told police that she walked to the rear of her car to remove her personal belongings after parking the car.

“While retrieving her belongings Ms. Harvey stated a young black male entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle in an attempt to steal the vehicle,” according to the incident report.

Harvey ran to the driver’s seat and attempted to fight off the suspect, according to the report. However, after he pushed her away, the 23-year-old decided to walk away from the vehicle because she realized she still had the key fob and that the suspect would not be able to start the car.

That’s when a second suspect pulled up in a “dark colored Hyundai SUV” and “ran towards the rear of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.”

“This second suspect grabbed a red duffle bag containing miscellaneous clothing items,” the report states. After grabbing the red duffle bag, both suspects returned to their own car and drove away from the scene of the incident.

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ from the parking deck shows the incident occur as described in the report.

According to police, Harvey did not complain of any injuries due to the incident and refused medical treatment.

“Our investigators continue to work Ms. Harvey’s case with the goal of finding those responsible for this act,” a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told PEOPLE.

Last month, Harvey was charged with two misdemeanors — including one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage — in relation her hit-and-run arrest in October.

She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment on Jan. 21, and is expected back in court on Feb. 28 for a pretrial hearing. Harvey could be facing a potential one-year prison sentence.

