Lori Harvey Vacations in Italy with Dad Steve Harvey and Rumored Boyfriend Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey have taken their rumored romance abroad.

On Saturday, the two were spotted enjoying lunch in Nerano, Italy, with Lori’s mom, Marjorie, and stepdad, Steve Harvey. In photos obtained by E! News, Lori, 22, affectionately rested one hand on the hip hop mogul’s neck.

Lori and Combs, 49, sparked dating rumors last month after they were spotted strolling around New York City wearing matching outfits. Reps for the two did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Combs officially announced his split from longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 32, last October. (She is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.)

Combs is a father to three sons (Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25) and three daughters (Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12) from previous relationships.

According to TMZ, Lori was previously linked to Combs’ son, Justin. She was also once engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay.