Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori Harvey Pleads Not Guilty in Hit-and-Run Case

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle and attempting to flee the scene

By Natalie Stone
January 21, 2020 04:22 PM

Lori Harvey is maintaining her innocence following her alleged hit-and-run.

Steve Harvey‘s 23-year-old stepdaughter has pleaded not guilty in her hit-and-run case, her attorney Blair Berk confirmed to PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Berk appeared on Lori’s behalf in a Los Angeles courtroom and entered the plea.

Lori is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 28 for a pretrial hearing, a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office spokesperson confirmed. A representative for Lori did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Authorities previously told PEOPLE that the model’s car was found on its side next to a parked vehicle that she had hit on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. She was detained a short distance from her car after she was identified by a witness who saw her walking away from the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

Last week, Lori was charged with two misdemeanors — including one count of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage — in relation to the incident, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office confirmed to PEOPLE on Jan. 13.

Lori Harvey
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

If convicted, Lori could face one year in prison for the misdemeanors. TMZ was the first to report the news.

